Ministry of Health announces second Covid-19 booster shots for specific groups

The Ministry of Health will today begin the administering of second Covid-19 booster vaccines to specific groups.

This policy is being implemented by the government on the heels of recommendations made by the National Technical Working Group and senior medical technicians.

The booster shots will be administered to vulnerable groups within the society. These include healthcare providers, persons over the age of 50, and immunocompromised persons such as cancer patients, renal dialysis patients, persons living with HIV/AIDS and those receiving immune-suppressive therapy.

In order to be considered eligible for the booster vaccine, one must have received their second dose of a two-dose vaccine or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine at least six months ago.

The booster vaccines will be administered at the Multipurpose Cultural and Exhibition Centre and the Villa Polyclinic on Mondays to Thursdays from 9am to 4.30pm and on Fridays from 9am to 3pm.