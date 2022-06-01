Police searching for man who escaped custody

- Advertisement -

A wanted bulletin has been issued by police for the immediate arrest of Rickardo Bassawan, 27, of Bennett Street, Villa.

Bassawan escaped from police custody yesterday afternoon in Potters, after he was being transported to Her Majesty’s Prison.

He appeared in court on Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery allegedly committed in Jolly Harbour last Saturday. He was denied bail and was ordered to be remanded to prison.

The fugitive was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and green sweatpants. He is said to be fair in complexion and slimly built, with a plaited hairstyle.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station or call Crimestoppers on 800-Tips (8477).