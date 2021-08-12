28.6 C
St John's
Thursday, 12 August, 2021
HomeHeadlineMillion dollar airport drug seizure
HeadlineLocalThe Big Stories

Million dollar airport drug seizure

0
28

The Police and Customs have seized over one million dollars’ worth of drugs,
during an operation at the V.C. Bird International Airport on Wednesday
11th  August.
 
Both law enforcement agencies were conducting a routine inspection at Liat Cargo
when a total of ninety-one pounds of Cannabis was discovered inside two
containers.

The illegal substance, which carries a street value of EC $1,365,000.00,
was taken to Police Headquarters, where further investigations are ongoing.

This is one of several large seizures made at both main ports of entry in recent times.

Previous articleFreedom Fighters refute claims of possible meeting with PM Browne
Next articleResidents show up to picket for the fourth time in two weeks
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

four × two =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021