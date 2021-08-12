Million dollar airport drug seizure

The Police and Customs have seized over one million dollars’ worth of drugs,

during an operation at the V.C. Bird International Airport on Wednesday

11th August.



Both law enforcement agencies were conducting a routine inspection at Liat Cargo

when a total of ninety-one pounds of Cannabis was discovered inside two

containers.

The illegal substance, which carries a street value of EC $1,365,000.00,

was taken to Police Headquarters, where further investigations are ongoing.

This is one of several large seizures made at both main ports of entry in recent times.