Freedom Fighters refute claims of possible meeting with PM Browne

The Freedom Fighters of Antigua and Barbuda have refuted claims made by another media platform that members of the group agreed to meet with Prime Minister Gaston Browne.

Legal Advisor for the group, Leon ‘Chaku’ Symister spoke briefly with our newsroom denying these claims.

The article in question said “Prime Minister Gaston Browne says he has agreed to meet with one of two women charged with organising Sunday’s protest”.

It also said that the meeting was based on the request of one of the women who were charged for allegedly organising what police say was an illegal protest on Sunday.

Over the weekend, Browne who described the woman as “one of Percival Simon’s daughter”, said she was trying to reach him and that he had agreed to meet with her.