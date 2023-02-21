Mikhail Gomes trial: Lawyer says prosecution lacked evidence against his client

- Advertisement -

“There’s no evidence to support the charge of murder,” said attorney at law Lawrence Daniels who represented Mikhail Gomes in the high-profile murder case of Vincia James.

Last week, Gomes, who was accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and mother-of-one, was found not guilty of murder by a jury.

Daniels explained that the Crown’s case against his client was weak as they did not have strong evidence to pin him to the crime.

“You have to get the evidence before the court and, moreso, there was no direct evidence before the court and whatever circumstantial evidence the Crown sought to rely on, clearly, the circumstantial evidence was not sufficient because nobody could have put the accused with Vincia James on the night in question,” Daniels said.

The prosecution portrayed Gomes as an abusive boyfriend who stalked James and caused her to fear for her life, but due to a number of administrative issues, some evidence fell short of the legal standard and could not be used in the trial.

The trial lasted about three weeks and at the end, Daniels presented a ‘no case’ submission to the court proclaiming that the evidence presented in the trial was sparse as James’ body still has not been found.

Justice Colin Williams ruled in favour of the no case submission explaining that the bits of evidence presented were not strong enough for the jury to return a guilty verdict.

Justice Williams also said the prosecution did not put forward the necessary minimum evidence to establish the case.

The family of the missing woman was understandably hysterical with the court’s decision, with some of them shouting “God has the final say!” when it was given.

While Daniels is welcoming the victory, the fight in the courts may not be over as the Crown – led by Montserrat’s Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Oris Sullivan and assisted by prosecutor Daniel Lattery and another prosecutor from the local DPP’s office – will be appealing the decision.

Daniels confirmed that they had been informed of the appeal.

James disappeared almost six years ago and was last seen on surveillance camera leaving her Old Parham Road workplace, Dixie Betting Company, shortly after 1pm on 7 April 2017. She has never been seen since.