CIBC First Caribbean donates $65,000 to support cancer organisations

Two local organisations are benefitting from a donation of EC$65,000 from funds raised during CIBC FirstCaribbean Bank’s 11th Annual Walk for the Cure which was held last October.

The Bank’s Country Head Ladesa James-Williams noted: “We are so happy and excited to present this record-breaking cheque for $65,000 raised during our Walk for the Cure activities last year. Our participation in our Annual CIBC FirstCaribbean Walk for a Cure is important in terms of increasing awareness of the disease; raising funds for cancer care, showing support for cancer survivors; and remembering those who have passed.

She added that the bank viewed the walk as: “an integral part of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s continuing commitment to be engaged with the real issues facing our clients and their communities. By becoming personally involved in this event and also raising funds, we are demonstrating that CIBC FirstCaribbean’s commitment to Antigua and Barbuda is about more than handing over a donation.”

The funds will be divided equally between the Oncology Department of the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre and the Breast Friends Organisation.

The handover ceremony was hosted by one of the sponsors, Carlisle Bay Resort. Mrs. James-Williams thanked the sponsors, some of whom were present, the walk participants and the general public and her staff, for their support.

“This year we have set a goal of raising $100,000 and we know that with everyone’s support, we can do this.”

Speaking during the presentation President of Breast Friends, Mrs Eunetta Bird thanked the bank for its unwavering support over the past 11 years.

“You have made your faithful, financial contribution over the past 11 years. CIBC FirstCaribbean has demonstrated its commitment to the work of Breast Friends. This year marks the 25th anniversary of Breast Friends which was started to support women with breast cancer and to raise awareness and educate the public about this disease. Your support means so much to us,” she said.

Dr Hanybal Yazigi, Oncologist at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre also thanked the bank, its staff and the many sponsors for the timely donation and its commitment to the ongoing work at its Oncology Department.

“The number of patients coming into the SLBMC with cancer, mainly breast cancer, is increasing and while this may seem like a bad thing, it is also telling us that there is increased awareness. So, the education is helping a great deal,” he said. The 11th Annual CIBC First Caribbean Walk for the Cure was held on Saturday 15th October 2022 and was the largest to date.