Michael Joseph joins forces with Mental Health Advocate Chaneil Imhoff for World Mental Health Day

Michael Joseph, Co-founder of the Fire Phoenix Foundation, is proud to announce its collaboration with mental health advocate Chaneil Imhoff to commemorate World Mental Health Day. As part of this partnership, Michael Joseph will provide students in grades 4, 5 & 6 at the Five Islands Primary School with a copy of the empowering mental health activity and colouring book, “Be Kind to Your Mind.”

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10th every year, aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and encourage individuals to take action to support mental well-being. Recognizing the importance of mental health education and early intervention, Michael Joseph and Chaneil Imhoff have come together to address the needs of young minds.

“Be Kind to Your Mind” is a unique activity and colouring book specially designed to engage and educate children about mental health. This captivating book combines fun activities, interactive exercises, and beautiful illustrations encouraging self-reflection, emotional expression, and self-care. Michael Joseph and Chaneil Imhoff hope to foster a positive mindset and equip young individuals with the tools they need to navigate their mental well-being by providing students with this resource.

Chaneil Imhoff, a passionate mental health advocate and author of the “Be Kind to Your Mind” book, believes that early intervention is crucial to promoting mental health and preventing future issues. She says, “By normalizing discussions around mental health from a young age, we can break down barriers, reduce stigma, and empower children to prioritize their mental well-being. ‘Be Kind to your Mind’ is a delightful tool that helps children explore their emotions and develop essential coping strategies.”

The collaboration between Michael Joseph and Chaneil Imhoff represents their shared commitment to promoting mental health awareness and providing resources to support young minds.

Michael Joseph, known for his work in the community, is thrilled to be a part of this initiative. Mr. Joseph stated, “We are honoured to collaborate with Chaneil Imhoff and contribute to the mental well-being of young students. By providing them with a creative and engaging resource like ‘Be Kind to your Mind,’ we hope to inspire a generation of resilient and emotionally intelligent individuals who prioritize their mental health.”

Through this collaboration, Michael Joseph and Chaneil Imhoff aim to create a positive impact on the lives of young students at the Five Islands Primary School, fostering a culture of mental well-being, empathy, and kindness. Together, they hope to empower children to embrace their emotions, seek support when needed, and prioritize their mental health throughout their lives.