Mental health advocate rallies for increased psychological support

Amid sustained calls for improved access to mental health services in Antigua and Barbuda, even more young people are set to benefit from the efforts of one outspoken ally in the new year.

Mental Health Advocate and political hopeful, Chaneil Imhoff, embarked on a programme this year, to provide a group of young people –five to be specific –with access to much-needed mental health services.

This is based on the results of a survey meant to determine the major hindrances to that access.

She shared with Observer the progress that has been made through the programme so far.

Imhoff also confirmed that, based on what she has already seen, expanding the programme is inevitable – and she has the backing to do just that.

Speaking further on the promise of the new year, Imhoff talked up the idea of establishing a national Mental Health Association, saying it would certainly be timely, to provide those in need with access to reliable support.