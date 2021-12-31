26.7 C
CARICOM recognizes PM Gaston Browne for outstanding leadership

Prime Minister Gaston Browne

Prime Minister Gaston Browne has been commended by the incoming Chairman of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) for the work that he has done over the past several months.

Belize Prime Minister, John Briceno, has assumed the role, starting this month, and in his New Year statement, he applauded Browne for his “sterling leadership” of CARICOM over the last six months.

Browne was appointed Chairman of CARICOM back in July this year, taking over the leadership from Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister, Dr Keith Rowley.

He would have led the grouping through a significant period – having had to deal with matters surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, issues affecting Haiti – including theassassination of President, Jovenel Moise – as well as the fight to address the impact of climate change. 

In his statement, the Belizean Prime Minister says he intends to continue much of that work, insisting that CARICOM is more than capable of making worthwhile change.

