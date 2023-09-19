Meet the Executive of the National Youth Volunteer Corps

- Advertisement -

The purpose of the National Youth Volunteer Corps (NYVC) is to mobilise individuals who willingly offer their time, skills and services to support a specific cause, organisation or community.

The NYVC, which falls under the Department of Youth Affairs, plays a vital role in various sectors: humanitarian aid, community service, nonprofit and charitable organisations, as well as health, education, and environmental conservation.

Overall, the volunteer corps harnesses the power of individuals’ goodwill and collective efforts to address societal challenges, provide assistance where needed, and make a positive impact on communities and persons in need.

If you are interested in joining the NYVC, call 781-3078/774-0958 for more information.

President Jahmaal Frederick Vice President Deborah Hatten Public Relations Officer Ajante Fraser Assistant Public Relations Officer Aja Ralph Secretary Pia Nichols Treasurer Corzette Simon Marketing Manager Ava Ralph Marketing Assitant Jamaal Kerr Project Manager Chrysean Jarvis Member of of the Constitution Committee Romario Hughes Assistant Secretary Makkedah Lawrence