The formula for a great life according to Miss Briana Anthony can be summed up into this scripture verse: Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the plans I have for you declares the lord, plans to prosper you, plans to give you hope and future.

Ms. Anthony is an aspiring philanthropist who hopes to adopt the children’s ward at Sir Lester Bird Medical Center one day. She is always finding ways to give back by either purchasing “back to school” supplies for a few children in her community or becoming the founding member of her community’s girls club where she is a mentor.



Briana is passionate about Mental Health and Wellness and will use her voice to bring awareness. It is her dream to form her own NGO which caters to battered women, especially those with children.

Briana’s biggest inspiration is GOD; she believes that God is everywhere and within us.



She is currently enrolled in the University of the West Indies pursuing a degree in Human Resource Management. Briana also works at the Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment. Working in various departments has made her into a well-rounded individual.

Briana hopes to be the change she wants to see.



Briana hopes to be the change she wants to see. She is enthusiastic in living her future intentionally to be of service to other and to really make a difference.