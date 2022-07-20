Police Probe Double Homicide in Golden Grove

POLICE STATEMENT – The police are probing the circumstances surrounding the death of a Golden Grove couple.

Around 9:15 am on Wednesday, the lifeless bodies of a 65-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were discovered inside their home and appeared to be dead. The police are still on the scene conducting further investigations. The police are appealing to the residents of Golden Grove who may have seen any suspicious movements within the area to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913 or call Crime stoppers at 800-Tips (8477).