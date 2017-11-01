Medical school students remain in limbo

Education Minister Michael Browne

Students of the Atlantic University School of Medicine are still unaware when the institution will become accredited.

A source close to the matter told OBSERVER media that many students are growing more anxious about the situation.

The institution recently moved from St. Lucia to Antigua and Barbuda, reportedly, because the St. Lucia government was pressuring it to get accredited.

Both St. Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda are members of Caricom. And, in Caricom, the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions or CAM-HP, is the body that accredits medical schools, allowing graduates to practice in Caricom jurisdictions.

The Atlantic University lacked this accreditation in St. Lucia and it hasn’t gotten it in Antigua since it moved here.

The US body that certifies foreign medical graduates to use their degrees in the US is the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates – ECFMG.

The body said it would not certify degrees from Atlantic University unless the institution is accredited in this jurisdiction.

OBSERVER media called Michael Browne, education minister, for an update on the situation but he did not answer our calls.
