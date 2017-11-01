One new Knight; nine others awarded

New Story

Former MP John St. Luce has been honoured with a knighthood for contribution to politics and development. This means that officially, he’s a Knight Grand Cross of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit and will now be called Sir John.

Beginning in 1976, he was elected to the House of Representatives where he served Antigua and Barbuda until his retirement in 2004 from active politics. During his tenure as an elected official, he served as Minister of Agriculture; Home Affairs; Health; Public Works; Public Utilities and Communications and; Finance.

The announcement was made this morning during the national independence parade at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground where 10 people were honoured.

Meanwhile, retired police commissioner Elton Martin has been made a Commander of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for contributions to law enforcement.

The names and designations of the remaining eight national honour awardees are as follows

Gilbert Laudat is now an Officer of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage for Distinguished contribution to cultural development.

Charles Alphonso Jarvis was awarded Officer of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage for Distinguished contribution in the field of Sports and development.

Barbara Gore-Charles was honoured to be an officer of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for Distinguished contribution to technical and vocational education and training.

Veterinarian Dr Radcliffe Robins is now an Officer of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for distinguished contribution in the field of veterinary medicine.

Ada Mae Elizabeth Sheppard-Johnson has become an Officer of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for distinguished contribution to technical education and training.

Dulcie Wynter-King is now an Officer of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for Distinguished contribution to education and community development.

Veldon Ragguette has been awarded Officer of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (OH) for distinguished contribution to law enforcement, humanitarian and social development.

Finally, Valerie Gonsalves-Barriero was bestowed the honour of member of the Most Illustrious Order of Merit for distinguished contribution in the field of community development.