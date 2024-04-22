Medical Cannabis Authority hosts inaugural Wadadli Festival celebrating medicinal cannabis and Rastafarian heritage

- Advertisement -

By Samantha Simon

[email protected]

Antigua is hosting the first-ever Wadadli Festival this weekend, a three-day celebration of the island’s medicinal cannabis industry, Rastafarian culture, and traditions.

The event, organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Medicinal Cannabis Authority, kicked off on Friday with the Wadadli Educational Conference.

According to Regis Burton, CEO of the Cannabis Authority, the conference on April 19th focused on educating the public about the rules, regulations, best practices and business aspects of the medicinal cannabis industry in Antigua and Barbuda.

“It’s about revitalising what Antigua and Barbuda’s citizen culture truly means,” Burton said.

“The educational aspect covers concepts like setting up a cannabis business, and what’s required to be part of this emerging industry.”

Shamika Roberts, Acting CEO of the Cannabis Licensing Authority in Barbados, attended the festival to share insights and experiences between the regional authorities.

“As it comes to this particular plant and the battle we have on a national, regional and international level, we all understand the fight we’re fighting together,” Roberts stated.

“The authorities here, and the government, invited us to discuss what’s going on around the Caribbean.”

Roberts expressed admiration for Antigua’s progress in the cannabis industry and declared that he will be implementing some of the same approaches in Barbados.

She emphasised the need for regional collaboration and empowering cannabis authorities.

“This issue is not merely national or regional. It’s international when people in colder climates are making decisions about a plant that we have a spiritual and cultural relationship to,” Roberts said.

“That’s why we need to continue empowering the authorities to fight the battle on an international level while understanding our national rights.”

The festivities continued on Saturday at the Botanical Gardens for Wadadli Cultural Appreciation Day.

The highlight was experiencing the customs and practices of Antigua’s five Rastafarian mansions – Ras Freeman, Wan Love, EABIC Boboshanti, Ethiopian Orthodox and Creekside Nyahbinghi Church.

“The mansions are not all the same, so this was a rare opportunity for people to learn about and immerse themselves in the various Rastafarian traditions,” said Burton.

The day began at 6 am with a Sabbath service led by the EABIC Boboshanti, followed by music, culture, education and entertainment until 8pm.

The Wadadli Festival culminated on Sunday with a Thanksgiving Service at the Ras Freeman Tabernacle in Liberta Village.

Described as a “unity service,” it celebrated the historical and modern-day contributions of the Rastafarian community, with participation from all five mansions.

“This packed weekend is the start of what we envision becoming an annual, international staple adding value to Antigua’s tourism product and overall experience,” Burton stated.

The Cannabis Authority CEO hopes the Wadadli Festival continues growing to highlight the island’s emerging medicinal cannabis market and rich Rastafarian heritage.