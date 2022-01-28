27 C
St John's
Friday, 28 January, 2022
HomeLocalMEDIA STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF HON. JEAN HOLDER
LocalNews

MEDIA STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF HON. JEAN HOLDER

0
18

The Government of Antigua and Barbuda joins in expressing its sympathy to the people and Government of Barbados, and to the family of the Honourable Jean Holder, a Barbados national who is known throughout the Caribbean region for his work on behalf of the West Indian people.


Although Jean Holder began his major work to move Barbados to independence in 1966, his talent and commitment were also expressed through his work to make LIAT a profitable carrier.

He was for seven years the Chairman of the LIAT Executive Board, representing the major shareholder government.

To his credit, Jean Holder also wrote a history of LIAT, demonstrating his grasp of the complexities of the reform required in order to keep LIAT flying and to make LIAT a self-sustaining regional entity.

LIAT, he believed, provided the connectivity which the region required in order to build a better Caribbean.


Jean Holder was a quintessential Caribbean man, demonstrating his love for cricket and for the wide support which the sport enjoyed in the English-speaking Caribbean region.

He could speak with certainty and great knowledge of the manner in which the winning team executed victories over its many opponents in decades past.


While the Honourable Jean Holder may be classified as Barbadian, the entire region claims him; and, that claim transformed him into a regional son.

His absence will be surely felt, but his imprint will continue to penetrate the consciousness of the people of the region and further afield.

May the ancestors welcome him with open arms.

Previous articleFrom a curse to a blessing: Potters residents happy for road repaired after 50 years
Next articleA leading health expert addresses fears of the emergence of new Covid-19 variants
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

three − 1 =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

So much, and yet so little

They can’t breathe

You can’t make this stuff up

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021