Med student jailed and fined for abusing girlfriend in ‘horrifying’ incident

By Latrishka Thomas

A student of the American University of Antigua (AUA) was hauled off to His Majesty’s Prison yesterday for verbally and physically abusing his girlfriend in an incident characterised by the Magistrate as “horrifying”.

On Monday, the 22-year-old Canadian, Marc Wanis, pleaded guilty to battery against a 20-year-old female med student — also from Canada — with whom he had been in a relationship since April 2022. He also admitted to maliciously damaging items valued at over $3,000.

According to the complainant, the relationship began on a good note but deteriorated to the point where there were regular verbal disputes and occasional threats to her life.

On March 28, Wanis, armed with a knife, coerced her into coming to his apartment, where he proceeded to smash her phone, cut her student ID, and physically assault her.

During the episode, he bit her face, cut her hand with the knife, threatened her life and even forced her to drive to a specific location where he continued his abusive behaviour.

While at the location, Wanis ordered her to kneel and beg for mercy. He then pulled off her hijab, threw it on a tree branch and threatened to kill her if she retrieved it.

He then commanded her to drive back to his place, which she did, and then drove back to her home.

But the ordeal did not end there. About an hour later he showed up at her home and continued to assault her by kicking and choking her and even cut her hair.

The abuse extended to inside her house, where he damaged various items and inflicted further harm.

The complainant didn’t report the crime until a month later and after police investigated the matter, Wanis was recently arrested and charged. He was brought to the All Saints Magistrate’s court on Monday where he admitted to the crimes.

He was remanded to prison and then brought back to court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel considered both mitigating and aggravating factors in the case. Mitigating factors included Wanis’ cooperation with the police, verbal apology, willingness to pay for damages, and self-initiated enrolment in anger management sessions.

Aggravating factors encompassed his use of a weapon, causing multiple injuries, prolonged trauma on the victim, religious mockery by throwing away her hijab, and his apparent cold and unbothered appearance throughout the court proceedings.

He was then sent to jail for seven days for beating the woman and was fined almost $5,000 for the items he damaged.

Magistrate Emanuel referred to the incident as “horrifying” and emphasised the need for Wanis to seek further help due to his “worrisome” level of anger.