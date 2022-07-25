McKenzie five-for not enough, as Leeward Islands suffer huge loss to Barbados in CWI Under-17s

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Despite a five-wicket haul from Antigua and Barbuda’s Micah Mckenzie, Leeward Islands suffered a massive 115 runs defeat at the hands of Barbados in the CWI Rising Stars Under-17 Super 50 Championships in Trinidad on Sunday.

McKenzie bagged five wickets for 75 runs in 10 overs, removing opener Micaiah Simmons (stumped) for 47; Joshua Dorne (caught) for 53; Jaden Webster (caught) for five; Zion Brathwaite (caught) for four; and Kyron King (lbw) for 17 as Barbados amassed a huge 278 for eight in their 50 overs. Captain Nathan Sealy was not out on 100 off 78 balls and was later named man of the match.

Yanique Watley bagged two for 38 in nine overs.

The Leeward Islands batsmen then struggled to chase the intimidating total, ending all out for 163 in 44.1 overs. Antigua and Barbuda’s Jewel Andrew hit a top score of 38 from 65 deliveries while 37 of the team’s total came in extras.

Jatario Prescod (3/30) led the bowling for Barbados with Kyron King (2/61), Kobe Williams (2/14) and Rashad Worrell (2/26) all picking up two wickets.

In other matches played Sunday, Guyana defeated Trinidad & Tobago by nine wickets, while Jamaica crushed Windward Islands by 186 runs.