Emerging Players get back to back wins against senior cricket team

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda senior men’s cricket team suffered a five-wicket loss to the CWI Emerging Players at Liberta on Sunday, recording a second straight loss to the young regional squad as they continue a high-performance training and development camp here in Antigua.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Antigua and Barbuda were led by Michael Haynes-Dover who made 84, smashing nine fours and one six in the process as the home team posted 221 for seven in their 50 overs. Captain Kofi James made 29 with Tarek Charles and Elroy Francis Jr making 26 each.

Emerging players needed only 36.2 overs to reach their target at 224 for five after just two hours and 16 minutes at the crease.

Kevin Wickham top-scored with 66, hitting six fours and two sixes. Kirk McKenzie added 43 to the effort while Teddy Bishop and Kevlon Anderson made 36 and 34 runs respectively. Demitri Lucas was the pick of the bowlers for Antigua and Barbuda, claiming two wickets for 36 runs in eight overs.

Just 24 hours earlier, Emerging Players defeated the Antigua and Barbuda team by 75 runs in their opening contest at the same venue.

Batting first, Emerging players were led by McKenzie who slammed five fours and four sixes on his way to 80 off 76 deliveries. Nyeem Young chipped in with 28 off 35 down the order. Elroy Francis Jr was best on show with the ball for Antigua and Barbuda, bagging four wickets for 43 runs in 10 overs. Taiem Tonge claimed two for 35.

A quick-fire 52 off 35 deliveries from James could not get Antigua and Barbuda over the line as they were all out for just 99 in 24.5 overs. James hit seven fours and two sixes.

It was Joshua James who dominated the bowling for Emerging Players, claiming four for 23 in six overs. Joshua Bishop and Kelvin Pitman both had two wickets. Bishop claimed two for 10 while Pitman picked up two for one in 1.5 overs.