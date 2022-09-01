MBS: Adequate supply of medication for beneficiaries

- Advertisement -

PRESS RELEASE

The Medical Benefits Scheme (MBS) is reassuring its beneficiaries of adequate stock of medication to cover the eleven (11) chronic non communicable diseases covered by the Scheme.

Despite the challenges impacting the global supply chain and securing medication overseas, the MBS continues to reach out to its traditional suppliers and forge alliances with new suppliers to ensure the adequate supply of medication for the use of its beneficiaries.

Beneficiaries are also advised that Specially Authorized Drugs (SADs) requested by a specialist physician on behalf of a named patient, are processed in a standardized manner through the Medical Benefits Board and its subcommittee.

These drugs are generally more expensive and may not be readily available through MBS. If the prescribed drug is not on the MBS formulary, the request has to be reviewed by the Medical Benefits Board, before authorization is given, and MBS procures the medication on behalf of the beneficiary.