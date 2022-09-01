Schools football to start with knockout competition

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Schools football is slated to kick off early October but teams could get quality matches ahead of the scheduled start with a knockout competition earmarked to start mid-September.

This is according to coordinator of schools football within the Ministry of Sports, Rowan Benjamin, who said the league play is slated to start October 6 and will following the planned knockout competition.

“We are looking to have a pre-season knockout starting the 15th of September, all dependent on how ready the teams are. They are aware of their preparations for over a year now. I know of schools that are already engaged since before schools closed for the summer vacation but for the pre-season it will only be one team from each school,” he said.

Benjamin added that he is awaiting a meeting with the ministry’s hierarchy before giving additional details regarding the leagues and a potential sponsorship.

“The director [Heather Samuel Daley] has mentioned to me about a sponsor for the main league under-20 males so I am keeping my fingers crossed with that one because we’re going to need it,” he said.

The schools’ football league returned last year following a two-year absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.