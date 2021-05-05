Masonic Lodge makes timely donation to St John Hospice

Spread the love













The St John Association of Antigua and Barbuda Inc was again the benefactor of the generosity of a Masonic organisation.

The principal officers and other members of the Mount Lebanon Royal Arch Chapter No. 492 recently paid a visit and presented a donation to the charitable organisation, better known as the St John Hospice.

During the brief ceremony, Captain Gregory Williams the First Principal of the Chapter, remarked that he was very happy to be able to make this donation at this time, given the extremely important work the hospice is engaged in.

He pointed out that no one knows what the future may hold, and that any of us could find ourselves or a family member under the excellent care in the comfort of the St John Hospice.

In accepting the cheque in the amount of EC $2 000, the Administrator of the Hospice, Cathy Gilkes, expressed her gratitude to the Chapter for the donation, and added that it was especially timely as during the coronavirus pandemic of the past year, the levels of contributions have been much lower than usual. Gilkes also reminded that all operating costs of the hospice are covered by donations.

Though Covid-19 restrictions have prevented members of the public from attending the annual fund raisers of the hospice, such as ‘Wash Yuh Foot And Come’, the perennial boat cruises and fun-runs, individual and corporate donations continue to be welcomed and very much appreciated.

Mount Lebanon Royal Arch Chapter No 492 is an affiliate organisation of St John’s Lodge No 492 E.R. and one of three English Royal Arch Chapters in Antigua, along with Waladli Chapter No 9887 and Caribbee Chapter No 2829.

Charity and charitable donations such as this are a pillar and major activity among Lodges and Chapters worldwide generally and the three Lodges and three Chapters in Antigua that fall under the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) and the Supreme Grand Chapter (SGC).