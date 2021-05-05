Pigotts man to be sentenced for chopping his friend with cutlass

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A 33-year-old Pigotts man has admitted to the unlawful wounding of a fellow villager and friend.

On the night of May 1, Cecil Hixon arrived in the vicinity of the Pigotts playing field where the complainant and some friends were sitting and drinking alcohol.

For an unknown reason, Hixon began pushing the complainant to the point where the complainant threatened to contact a friend for him.

An argument then ensued, and the defendant left and returned with a machete to confront the 23-year-old complainant.

Hixon hit the complainant in his leg, and they began to wrestle until they both fell to the ground.

He was also injured on his arm.

Yesterday, Hixon told Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards that he is both guilty of unlawful wounding and being armed with a cutlass with intent to commit a felonious act.

Subsequently, the victim’s medical form, the bloody cutlass and bloody clothes were admitted into evidence.

Hixon’s lawyer, Damien Benjamin, begged the court to order restitution since his client is a 33-year-old father of three and the breadwinner for his family.

Benjamin also indicated that Hixon has no prior convictions and would have pleaded guilty on the first possible occasion.

The lawyer said that his client “understands the severity of the injuries that were caused…had a moment of temporary madness.”

He also stated that his client is apologetic to the court and his friend.

However, the complainant said that he did not wish to accept the apology.

Hixon was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison until May 10 at which time he will be sentenced.