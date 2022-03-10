Mask mandate to be lifted next week

Cabinet has decided to repeal regulations enforcing mask wearing effective March 16.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Ronda Sealy-Thomas has proposed that residents working in offices, stores, supermarkets, financial institutions, churches, civic groups, schools, bars, clubs should still consider the option of wearing face masks.

Wearing face masks outdoors among many strangers in crowded areas is also strongly encouraged.

Buses, taxis and other forms of public transportation can return to full capacity, but drivers and conductors are encouraged to wear masks and sanitizing is still required.