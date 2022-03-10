23 C
St John's
Thursday, 10 March, 2022
Cabinet unanimously votes to boycott Observer Radio

Algernon Watts (left) says Lionel Hurst is ‘free to call in’ to Observer Radio

On Wednesday, Cabinet Ministers all voted to refuse any appearance on Observer Radio and any call for interviews by news reporters employed by Observer.

According to the Cabinet notes, the decision was based on statements made by Observer’s Managing Director Algernon “Serpent” Watts on his Snakepit radio show regarding Chief of Staff Lionel “Max” Hurst on Saturday.

Watts is also a United Progressive Party (UPP) candidate for the St. George’s constituency.

Cabinet says it “does not believe that it is appropriate for the UPP to determine for the Government who shall speak on its behalf”.

However, Watts maintained this week that Hurst is not banned from Observer Radio and is “free to call in and make contributions like any other resident”.

