Marine preservation essential to tourism, says environmentalist

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

There has been much debate about balancing marine preservation and tourism development. The former ensures that future generations have a viable future, while the latter allows the country to be able to compete with other tourism destinations.

However, Antigua and Barbuda’s prime tourism product, ‘sun, sea and sand’, is itself dependent on the environment and thus there can’t be a separation of the two areas.

To prospective tourists, Antigua and Barbuda promises the opportunity to experience a “tropical coastal paradise”, as highlighted by local environmentalist, Eli Fuller.

It is this that draws tourists from the United States, the United Kingdom and other places to experience aspects of the country’s environment that are not available where they reside, including the country’s famous white sand beaches.

“These people are coming here to enjoy a coastal way of living, with all of the natural and beautiful things that we are famous for… It’s not to come here for things that are available in New York, in London or even in Paris,” Fuller told Sunday’s Big Issues show.

He stressed that without a healthy coastal environment, it wouldn’t be possible to have this tourism product and emphasised the need to rethink activities that negatively impact the environment.

“We need to look after our environment so that we can protect our natural environment. A healthy coral reef can withstand the effects of climate change much better than one that is overfished, that has sediment going all over it,” he added.

Over the years, many of the nation’s natural attractions have been nominated and listed for various travel awards.

In 2021, Half Moon Bay was named the ninth best beach in the Caribbean in the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Awards, while Dickenson Bay placed fifth in the 2022 USA TODAY 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

Last year, Wallings Natural Reserve also placed sixth in the Best Caribbean Attraction category of the USA Today Readers’ Choice Awards.