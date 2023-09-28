Mannie James killing: Loss of breadwinner leaves family struggling and separated

- Advertisement -

By Charminae George

[email protected]

It’s almost two months since the family of Mannie James lost their sole breadwinner and things have been difficult for the now family of three.

One of the couple’s two children has had to cope with being separated from his sole remaining parent too.

Following James’ fatal shooting by police, his partner Mariesa Hixon and their children, aged just six and eight, were forced to leave the rented Gray’s Farm house they called home.

Hixon told Observer that she’s currently staying with her daughter at a friend’s house until she gets a job. However, until that happens, she has to bear the guilt that her son is not by her side and she has to journey to a family member to see him.

“Right now I have to be at one place and my kid is at another place. I don’t like that situation and I feel bad about it,” she said.

James’ cousin Craig Knight, who also spoke with Observer, was evidently outraged by the shooting and renewed calls for justice and transparency. He added that the government should seek to provide counselling sessions and financial aid to James’ children who reportedly witnessed their father’s killing.

Residents of Antigua and Barbuda were thrown into a state of shock and mourning when the 45-year-old from Bendals was shot and killed following a police chase on the night of July 31.

According to police accounts, James, who was the driver and one of three occupants of a white Suzuki Vitara, sped off rather than comply with a stop-and-search operation being conducted by police and military on Lauchland Benjamin Drive.

A pursuit ensued, which apparently led to an exchange of gunfire between the two vehicles. James’ two passengers escaped on foot during the chase, with James driving on alone into Gray’s Farm.

When a car blocked James’ route on a narrow village street, he attempted to flee on foot but was halted by gunshots, one of which is said to have been to his back.

The incident triggered anger among the public, with some using the hashtag #justiceformannie on social media.

James’ loved ones paid tribute to a peaceful, hardworking man who worked seven days a week to support his partner and their two young children.

Police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer investigations into the incident remained underway.