Man who was sentenced to life in prison for 1998 double murder is released

Steadroy McDougal, an Antiguan who was given a life sentence for the murder of his ex girlfriend Louise Torrens and her companion Mitchel Melius in 1998, has been released from prison.

In 2002, the then 32-year-old was sentenced to death which was the mandatory penalty prescribed by law in Antigua and Barbuda. The sentence was later changed to an indeterminate sentence with a minimum of 35 years imprisonment.

On Friday morning, Justice Colin Williams ordered his release.

On Christmas Day of 1998, he beat 24-year-old Louise – a Scottish woman who lived at English Harbour and 22-year-old Mitchell Melins to death, then burned their bodies.