AGS Crowned 2022 Interschool T20 Champions

By Carlena Knight

Antigua Grammar School (AGS) were crowned the 2022 Interschool T20 Cricket champions after an impressive win over Clare Hall Secondary School (CHSS) on Thursday afternoon.

The Semper Virens, who were the favourites to win the title, defeated CHSS by 26 runs at the Rising Sun Grounds.

Batting first, AGS surged to 111 for seven with Matthew Miller leading the way making 33 runs and captain Shamar Perreira contributing with 19.

It was however AGS’ impressive fielding that secured them the trophy as they held CHSS to 85 runs with Perreira taking five wickets, Matthew Miller four wickets, and Jewel Andrew one wicket.

Malique Walsh made 43 in a losing effort.

As the final wicket fell, celebrations began for the AGS players and fans as the team not only gained the title but remained undefeated throughout the season.

Perreira spoke with Observer after the match and commended his teammates for a job well done.

“My team’s performance today was very good. The first half we didn’t start out as good with the start that we wanted but I mean, in the end, we did it with the ball and came out victorious,” Perreira said.

He also spoke to the fact that they went undefeated on their journey to the championship.

“I think for us, that’s very good. I wouldn’t say we have the best but I would say what we have is a family and that’s what kept us through this tournament undefeated,” he added.