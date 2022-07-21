Man who chopped another in row over mangoes to pay up EC$18K

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

A man who violently attacked another with a cutlass in 2019 during an argument over mangoes has been ordered to pay a fine to the court and compensation to the victim for his medical expenses.

On July 31 2019, Cortwright DeSilva of Bolans chopped Karim “Solid Gold” Samuel multiple times about the body, leaving him bleeding profusely at the scene near V&M Supermarket in Bolans.

Samuel was rushed to the then Mount St John’s Medical Centre where his condition was described as serious and critical, having lost a lot of blood from the wounds to his neck, back, right arm and fingers.

He underwent emergency surgery during which he received blood transfusions.

The altercation between Samuel and DeSilva started over mangoes.

DeSilva was subsequently charged with wounding with intent to murder and when the case came before the High Court recently, he admitted to the charge.

On Wednesday, Justice Ann-Marie Smith told the accused that he must cover the medical bill of the victim in the sum of $16,000 and also pay the state $2,000.