Man to be tried for firing shots at uncle

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The case of a 27-year-old man accused of shooting at his uncle has been added to the list of matters to be heard in the High Court during the September assizes.

Shaquille Joseph, of St Johnston’s Village, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh in St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday for his committal hearing.

He is charged with shooting with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

It is alleged that on October 30 2019, Joseph fired shots at his 57-year-old uncle with whom he had an estranged relationship.

The accused and the complainant resided less than 20 feet apart, with a galvanised fence between their homes.

On the morning in question, the complainant was reportedly outside cleaning and had asked his nephew to move a tub and bucket from off his fence.

The accused became irate and began threatening to shoot the complainant or burn down his house and kill him.

As the argument continued, the defendant is said to have picked up a wooden money box and thrown it at his uncle, but missed.

The uncle retreated into his yard and returned with two bottles.

The accused then went to the side of his house and apparently returned with something wrapped in grey cloth. After he removed the fabric, the complainant said he saw a black handgun.

The accused is said to have fired at his uncle, but missed.

The complainant then chased after him with the bottles but the accused fled.

Police investigating the scene found two spent shells belonging to a .25 caliber weapon.

Joseph was later found in Ovals Village but before the police could apprehend him, he put up a struggle and received injuries to his head.

He was treated at Mount St John’s Medical Centre and discharged shortly after.

Joseph was remanded to prison a week after he was charged.