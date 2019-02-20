Man stabbed multiple times, recovering

A man who was stabbed several times during a recent attack is said to be recovering well, while police search for the two who allegedly targeted him in broad daylight.

The victim, according to police sources, is 22-year-old Kemp Joseph of Gray’s Farm. He was stabbed in the face and upper body some time after 1:00pm on Sunday and was rushed to hospital by a resident who found him bleeding on the road.

One source who saw the scuffle not long after it started, said he had no idea what led to the attack. The man stabbed was reportedly shouting at another when a third male joined the fracas, throwing glass bottles.

The witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the man who was stabbed tried to run from his first attacker, but the other individual who was throwing bottles joined in and stabbed him also.

The wounded man eventually managed to run away while his attackers fled the scene. To date there has been no word from the police on this matter.