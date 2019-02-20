Fiesta exposes students to healthy lifestyles

The Seventh Day Adventist Primary School was the venue for the 7th annual school’s Health Fiesta held every year as part of activities during National Education Month.

Jason Percival of the Health Education and Promotion Unit in the Ministry of Health explained that the aim of the exercise was to encourage children to live and maintain healthier lifestyles.

More than 150 secondary and primary school students benefitted from various screenings – vision, dental, glucose, cholesterol, blood pressure, weight and body mass index.

Here are a few of the highlights in pictures.