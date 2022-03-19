28 C
Man shot in head recovering and set for discharge

The Antiguan man shot in the head in the early hours of Friday morning looks set to be discharged from hospital in the next day or two.
Wolde Benjamin, 37, was leaving Dre Bar and Restaurant in Kentish Road at around 3am and getting into his vehicle when the incident occurred.
Sources close to the victim say they believe Benjamin was approached by assailants intending to rob him. Benjamin was able to get away but around three shots were fired at him – one of which entered the back of his head.
Miraculously, Benjamin was able to drive away as the attackers apparently continued to shoot at the vehicle, with one of the bullets shattering a window.
Benjamin, from Urlings, drove to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre where he is being treated.
Benjamin, who runs the Underdog Bar in Jolly Harbour, had been transporting an employee home who was also in the vehicle when the shooting took place. She was uninjured.
Sources say Benjamin is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police previously appealed to anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

