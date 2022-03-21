Crushers Roll Into Super 40 Final With Shock Win Over Pythons

By Neto Baptiste

Pigotts Crushers are into the final of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Super 40 competition following a narrow five-wicket victory over favourites All Saints Pythons on Saturday at Mack Pond.

Asked to bat after the home team won the toss, Crushers were bowled out for an unintimidating 124 in just 27.3 overs and were, at one stage, five for three. Elroy Francis Jr led the charge with 47 while there were 33 extras bowled by the home team.

Michael Marcellin and Larry Joseph both snagged three wickets with Marcellin claiming three for 25 in six overs and Joseph taking three for 31 in 5.3 overs. Kerry Mentore grabbed two for 16 in six overs.

Chasing what seemed a gettable total for a team undefeated in four matches, Pythons crumbled for 119 in 26.5 overs. The home team’s best effort with the bat came from Jaylen Francis who made 24 before he was run out.

Demari Benta, Trevonson Atley, Kadeem Henry and Francis Jr all picked up two wickets in a splendid bowling effort for Crushers as the visitors had an excellent showing in the field. Benta had two for 25, Atley claimed his two for 20 runs, Henry bagged two for 23 and Francis Jr claimed his two wickets for 21 runs.

PIC Liberta Blackhawks and Empire Nation were scheduled to contest the second semifinal on Sunday at King George V Ground. The final is scheduled for Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.