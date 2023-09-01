Man shot, hospitalised after altercation with police

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

A man has been admitted to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for treatment after he was shot by police officers during an altercation yesterday afternoon.

Observer media has confirmed that Rashawn ‘Turtle’ Shabazz, whose address is not known, was released from His Majesty’s Prison three days ago. He was seen by eyewitnesses near the Perry Bay Supermarket causing a disturbance on Wednesday.

According to several eyewitness reports and videos shared on social media, Shabazz was seen in the Perry Bay area close to the West Bus Station carrying “a long knife” and was throwing stones at bystanders.

Rashawn ‘Turtle’ Shabazz (Social media photo)

According to an eyewitness who was videotaping the incident, the police arrived on the scene in an attempt to defuse the situation, and Shabazz was shot by the officers with rubber bullets while he was running past the Courts building.

He had reportedly attacked an officer, who sustained head injuries.

Observer media was unable to ascertain the seriousness of the injuries the office sustained or whether he received treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, in spite of the shots he had received earlier, Shabazz continued to run until he reportedly stopped on Corn Alley near the corner of South Street, and laid on the ground.

According to multiple accounts, he had been shot at least four times but it was unclear up to press time if and when live rounds were used to subdue him.

According to a source, Shabazz had been in solitary confinement at His Majesty’s Prison for months and had been suffering from major trauma.

Meanwhile, police are continuing to investigate the matter. However, police spokesperson Inspector Frankie Thomas did not confirm any of the details of this story, stating that a press release will be issued in the near future.

