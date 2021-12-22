Man remanded for the murder of police officer found unresponsive in his cell

Remanded inmate Verel Simon has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell this morning.



According to a press statement from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, the discovery was made by prison officers at 11:50am, while carrying out routine morning checks at Her Majesty’s Prison.

Simon was on remand after being charged with the murder of Corporal Clifton Common in February this year.

Deceased Corporal Clifton Common (File photo)



The Prison Medical Team said they sort the assistance of officers from the Emergency Medical Service who advised that he could not be resuscitated.



Simon was later pronounced dead by Prison Medical Officer Neyland Powell.

“The Minister of National Security, the Permanent Secretary within the Ministry in charge of the Prison, Prison Chief and staff extends sympathies to the family of Verel Simon”, the statement read.

The cause of death is unknown.

The police said an investigation will be carried out by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda.