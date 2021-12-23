Benna Girls wrap up Grenada trip with strong performance

By Neto Baptiste

The Antigua and Barbuda under-17 women’s football team closed their campaign in Grenada with a convincing 5-0 win over their hosts when they met in the final of two warm-up matches at the Grenada national stadium on Tuesday.

Monica Bird led the Benna Girls charge with a hattrick while Shunnye Christopher and Donesha Samuel each scored once for the convincing victory.

Tuesday’s victory followed a massive 7-2 triumph for the Antigua and Barbuda team over their hosts on Sunday at the same venue.

Bird also had a hand in that victory with a hattrick while Gabrielle De Suza netted twice. Ajahna Martin and Kevoncia James each scored once. Antigua and Barbuda went down 4-2 in their opening fixture to an all stars team.

The trip was organized as part of efforts to provide matches for both teams after the Antigua squad was forced to pull out of CONCACAF qualifiers at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL, USA in October.

The matches also provided welcomed preparation for the Grenada team as they will play in the next round of the qualifiers.