Man remanded for attempted murder of boss and holding wife and child hostage

A 42-year-old man has been remanded to His Majesty’s Prison on charges of attempted murder, unlawful confinement and wounding after apparently holding his employer’s family hostage on Sunday.

The incident began when businessman Ovid Lewis, 47, offered to take Derron Campbell home on October 29 around 9pm after a conversation at Lewis’ home in Ferris Farm.

However, Lewis reported that his employee began to use threatening language against him, saying that one of them was going to die.

After stabbing Lewis in his ribs, the man then allegedly led Lewis’ wife, 38-year-old Kamoy Lewis, and the couple’s eight-year-old daughter into the bathroom where he held them at knifepoint.

Campbell is also accused of wounding his employer’s 21-year-old son, T-Shawn Lewis, who received injuries to his wrist and chest during the incident.

Police officers arrived on the scene and sought to hold negotiations over the release of the hostages, lasting several hours.

After the young daughter was released, attempts to have Campbell release the wife proved difficult. Reports indicate that the police eventually forced their way into the bathroom.

The woman and child were reportedly physically unharmed. The assailant was subsequently arrested and Ovid Lewis taken to the hospital for treatment.

The reason for Campbell’s alleged attack are unclear. However, it is expected that the Jamaican will remain on remand until January 10.