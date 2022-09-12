Man questioned in relation to Pillar Rock double homicide

- Advertisement -

A Mexican national is said to be assisting the police with their investigation into the murder of two Mexican nationals that took place last week.

Thirty-nine-year-old Rodolfo Sandoval Stone and 36-year-old Cesar Santos Ramirez were fatally shot at Pillar Rock last Wednesday.

It was reported that one of the men was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The second man, who had earlier been reported missing, was later found dead in a pool with multiple gunshot wounds to his body as well.

Both men reportedly held management positions at a leading local resort.

And another Mexican national who is also said to work at the hotel, was thought to be involved in the homicides.

Reliable sources disclosed that he was taken into custody but has since been released.

According to reports, he is still assisting the police with their probe.