Tony Henry jailed for 18 months

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who was being hunted by authorities last week, has been sent to prison for 18 months for a gun, ammunition, drugs and driving without a license and insurance.

Thirty-year-old Tony Henry of Collins was taken into custody Thursday of last week in Old Road after being on the run.

Henry escaped the custody of officers during a joint stop and search operation in the John Hughes, Wallings area on September 4, and was captured about three days later.

Tony Henry at the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

At around 11:30 pm on September 4, during a stop and search operation in John Hughes, officers signaled to the defendant to stop his vehicle.

Instead, Henry put the car in reverse, slammed into a wall and then made off on foot into some bushes.

The cops searched for him to no avail, but seized the vehicle.

During their investigation, they discovered that the car was owned by the defendant’s father.

Henry was subsequently arrested and charged.

The defendant, who has similar previous convictions, admitted to all of the charges in the St. John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was sentenced to 6 months imprisonment for driving without insurance, 1 year for driving without a license, 18 months for the drugs worth nearly $3600, 18 months for the bullets and 18 months for the gun.

However, the sentences will run concurrently.

Henry was represented by Attorney Sherfield Bowen.