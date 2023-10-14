Man pleads not guilty to killing personal trainer

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]





A man accused of murdering a personal trainer last year has proclaimed his innocence in the High Court.

Berle Wallace Jr allegedly killed Christopher Smithers, 36, of Friars Hill Development on March 1 2022.

The tragic incident reportedly unfolded on St John’s Street on that fateful evening, around 6.23pm, when an altercation transpired between Wallace Jr and Smithers, who worked as a personal trainer at the Xtreme Fitness Club in Friars Hill Development.

According to witness reports, during the confrontation, Wallace Jr – who was 38 years old at the time – armed himself with a sharp object, ultimately stabbing Smithers.

Murder accused Berle Wallace Jr (left) and deceased Christopher Smithers

Smithers was immediately rushed to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre for emergency attention. Despite medics’ best efforts, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead minutes after his arrival.

The Villa man has been behind bars since his first court appearance in 2022.

The matter was eventually committed to the High Court where Wallace Jr appeared yesterday and was arraigned before Justice Ann-Marie Smith. There, he formally denied the allegations against him.

His next court appearance will be in December, at which time the court will be furnished with an update in preparation for the trial.