Man fined $10K for drug possession

An Anchorage Road man now owes the state $10,000 after he was found guilty of having more than 250 grams of cannabis in his possession.

On April 22, the police arrested and charged 40-year-old Corrie Roberts with possession of 287 grams of cannabis and possession of the drug with intent to transfer.

When he appeared in the St John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Dane Hamilton Jnr he admitted to the crimes.

In relation to simple possession of the controlled substance, the man was reprimanded and discharged.

For intending to transfer the weed, he was fined $10,000 which he has to pay by the end of September or he could spend 18 months in prison.