Man denies supermarket robbery, to stand trial today

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man accused of robbing a Parham supermarket three years ago asserted his innocence yesterday.

Hakeem Jeffery of Golden Grove was charged with aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition back in 2020.

It is alleged that he, along with another individual, robbed the owner of Paulette’s Supermarket of $2,200 on May 8 that year.

He is said to have done so while brandishing a revolver containing six rounds of ammunition.

The accused, however, told Justice Tunde Barke at his arraignment yesterday that he is not guilty of any of the offences.

His trial date was therefore set immediately. Jeffrey will stand trial today in the High Court.

The judge-only trial will feature 11 witnesses.