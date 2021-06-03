Man charged with bigamy set to appear in court next week

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

A man who was said to have married a woman while already married to another, will find out next week if there is enough evidence against him to send the matter up to the High Court.

Michael Junior Wong was reportedly married to a woman in Trinidad when he wed someone in Antigua who he had dated for less than a month.

While they were courting, Wong allegedly told the woman that he was divorced.

And when she asked for proof, he claimed it was stolen along with other documents he had in a bag, but he indicated which law firm authenticated the divorce.

He however said he could not get an appointment with the attorney before the wedding which took place in July 2018.

After the wedding, the newly married woman reportedly went to ask Wong’s father for further verification and discovered that there wasn’t any record of divorce in his name.

Instead of confessing, Wong is said to have claimed that he might have gotten falsified documents.

He then agreed to take the necessary steps to get a divorce from his first wife, annul his more recent marriage and then proceed to get remarried.

But that plan was reportedly interrupted when the second wife realised that he was being unfaithful.

Wong is said to have moved out of the home in early 2020 to live in a shop co-owned by him and his second wife.

According to further reports, when she went to the shop and realised the locks had been changed, she reported to the police that he had two wives.

Wong was absent yesterday in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court for what was to be his committal hearing.

The matter was therefore adjourned to June 9, at which time Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards will inform him if there is a prima facie case against him.