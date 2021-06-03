High Court trial for Bolans man who allegedly stabbed co-worker

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The September assizes is when the case of a 22-year-old Bolans man charged with wounding is scheduled to be heard.

Shamar Alfred is facing the serious criminal charge after he allegedly stabbed his Royalton Resort co-worker, several times.

Alfred was a room attendant at the hotel in Five Islands, while the complainant was a chef.

The two men reportedly had an antagonistic relationship because of a difference in opinions which often led to arguments.

On January 1 2020, the complainant was said to be preparing food for guests in the kitchen and was arguing about having to work overtime since he had not been relieved by another chef.

The accused reportedly returned from delivering food and heard the complainant arguing and he began laughing after he heard the reason why.

The complainant allegedly began cursing the accused and said disrespectful things about his girlfriend, which ignited Alfred’s anger.

The argument is alleged to have persisted until the complainant threatened the accused and did not stop despite being asked.

The complainant reportedly punched the accused in his face and the accused allegedly stabbed him several times before fleeing the scene.

Alfred appeared in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh.

After the prosecution tendered five pieces of evidence that will be used in the High Court trial, Alfred was told to await a date for his hearing any time after September this year.