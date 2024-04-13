Man admits to stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of bags

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who stole over $16,000 worth of bags and other items has pleaded guilty to the charges against him and is awaiting sentencing.

Yesterday in the High Court, Jamie Tittle admitted to breaking into Bags Galore sometime between October 12 and 15, 2022, and stealing several bags, three watches, headphones, an external hard drive, a cash register, and over $8,000 in cash, totalling $16,941.

According to the prosecution, on October 13, 2022, at around 7:30pm, the complainant was at home when a customer arrived to purchase a bag.

She placed her day’s sales, money from the last customer, and money collected from her box totalling $8,950 in the cash register.

She then closed the shop and went home. The next day, when she opened the shop, she discovered the cash register was missing. Her partner contacted the police.

Coincidentally, the complainant’s son and a friend encountered the defendant at a car wash in Clare Hall, where he apparently showed them three bags that the son recognised as stolen from his mother’s store.

They confronted the defendant, but he managed to escape their grasp. He was later apprehended, and more stolen items were found in an old house near the car wash.

The 32-year-old, who has prior convictions, will be sentenced by Justice Tunde Bakre on April 15.