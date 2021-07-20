Man accused of stabbing another with screwdriver, remanded

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who allegedly stabbed another man with a screwdriver has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

Alfred Delice reportedly got into an altercation with Pablo Francis on July 14 at around 8:45pm when he reportedly armed himself with the sharp object and stabbed Francis in the left side of his neck.

According to police reports, the two men were engaged in a fiery argument over a female. They were on a playing field in St Johnston’s Village — where they both resided — when the incident occurred.

Francis was rushed to the hospital and, up to last night, was warded in the Intensive Care Unit where he was said to be in a very grave condition.

Delice, on the other hand, later turned himself over to the police and was charged with attempted murder over the weekend.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke yesterday and was remanded to prison since the magistrate does not have jurisdiction to grant bail for such an offence.

However, he will return to court on September 21 to find out if there is enough evidence against him to send his matter up to the High Court where he can either plead guilty to go to trial.

Delice, a St Lucia national, was represented by Attorney Leon Chaku Symister.