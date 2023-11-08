Man accused of pouring scalding hot water on sister gets bail

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

A man who allegedly poured scalding hot water on his sister landing her in hospital was brought before the court yesterday on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Clayton Jeffrey was granted bail in connection with the incident which apparently occurred on the afternoon of October 29.

The incident is said to have unfolded along Valley Road, near the Bolans playing field. Reportedly, the older sister was walking in the vicinity when her brother approached her holding a pot filled with hot water.

Jeffrey apparently then assaulted his sister with the boiling water, causing her to fall to the ground. It is further alleged that he began to kick her repeatedly.

Following the attack, the woman was promptly transported to hospital, where she remains under medical care and treatment.

Jeffrey appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was granted bail, albeit under strict conditions. His bail was set at $10,000, with a cash component of $3,000.

The defendant must also fulfil several other conditions, including providing two Antiguan sureties.

Furthermore, he is required to surrender his travel documents, and report to a police station three days a week.

The court also mandated that Jeffrey stay at least 50 feet away from his sister at all times, and refrain from any form of communication or interaction with her.

Jeffrey’s next hearing is scheduled for January 24.