Man accused of murdering customs officer pleads not guilty

The man charged with the murder of customs officer Zorina Benjamin, whose life was tragically cut short two years ago, has entered a plea of not guilty in response to the murder charge lodged against him.

The lifeless body of Zorina Benjamin, a mother of one, was discovered in her Golden Grove residence on November 22, 2021, bearing a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Shortly after her death, her partner, Delon Charlery, a national of St. Lucia, found himself facing murder charges in connection with the incident.

Charlery has since been held in custody, having been remanded to prison following his initial court appearance.

Charlery made several appearances in the St. John’s Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke.

Subsequently, his case was committed to the High Court.

During his recent arraignment before Justice Ann-Marie Smith, Charlery proclaimed his innocence in the tragic death of his girlfriend.